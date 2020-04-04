STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Local vendors stare at sluggish sales

The vendors at local markets across the city have been hit hard by the lockdown.

Published: 04th April 2020 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 06:38 AM

A vegetable vendor at the deserted Connemara market, Palayam

By Ramu R
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The vendors at local markets across the city have been hit hard by the lockdown. Many of them have closed down their shops in the last few weeks due to the rapid fall in business. The vendors of Connemara market, Palayam, located in the heart of the city, cite transport restrictions and closure of hotels and canteens as one of the major reasons for dropping sales. 

“Presently, only the community kitchen workers are buying items in bulk. Sometimes, we have to go collect the items since private companies who are supplying these have stopped coming,” said Radhakrishnan R, a provision stall owner at Palayam market.

The low turnout at the market during the period has also led to a fall in vegetable prices. According to a seller, the prices witnessed a hike during the early days of the lockdown because of limited supply. “Prices of fruits and vegetables such as tomatoes, cabbage and beetroot have come down. Though the supply is unaffected, people come to the shops only during the morning hours. Some of the vegetable sellers have also shut down their shops due to dull business,” said Chandran R, a vegetable vendor at Connemara market.

The case is no different for the fish vendors who come from coastal villages to the city to sell their catch. 
According to Mini R, one such vendor, they have to even survive the fear of getting beaten up by police. 
“The government is not helping our community in any way by preventing us from doing our business.

The restrictions on transport have forced us to leave our homes early, around 1am to do business,” she said. S Sivan, unit president, Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Samiti, also points out that the closure of hotels, hostels and canteens in the city is the reason for the reduced business.

