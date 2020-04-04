Lockdown leaves parents of autistic children in the lurch

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “My eight-and-a-half-year-old daughter has autism and associated learning disabilities. She has problems with speech and usually communicates using gestures. Although she had shown improvement after going to the autism school, we fear her development might be affected because of the ongoing lockdown and the confinement measures that have disrupted her routine,” said Sanju Narayanan, mother of Krishnapriya, an autistic child. Sanju tries to keep her daughter engaged with different activities such as drawing and writing so that she doesn’t develop anxiety-related problems.

Depending on the severity of the autism spectrum disorder, families with such children often rely on some of the committed professionals such as therapists, coaches and other support staff who help in providing sensory inputs and emotional support to the children with autism. But, with the lockdown, such parents are left in the lurch.Many parents pointed out that maintaining a routine is essential for those with autism but the closure of schools, therapy centres and other places has resulted in them losing a sense of familiarity and developing anxiety.

“In therapy centres, both group and individual sessions were being held. But it is impossible to hold such sessions at homes without the required materials. So, we are trying to understand their needs to reduce their confusion,” said Sanju.Another challenge the parents are facing is keeping these children engaged and maintaining a routine during the lockdown. While some parents are following the guidelines given by the therapists and teachers from the autism schools, others have come up with their own set of routines for the child.

“Special children follow a particular routine and it might be difficult for them to change it suddenly. My six-year-old daughter, Aparna, has difficulties with speech. After receiving the speech therapy sessions, she has improved. To deal with the current situation, I have prepared a routine for her which includes writing and reading,” said Maya M. Special children love spending time in the open but the lockdown has curbed their freedom. However, Maya says she keeps Aparna occupied with some indoor games and music.

Autistic centres keep children engaged

To keep up their spirits, autism centres have adopted measures to keep autistic children motivated by conducting video therapy sessions. “We are giving guidelines to the parents so that the special children are engaged at both the academic and functional levels. Teachers and therapists at the centre regularly keep track of the routine activities of each child and give guidelines,” said Annie Stephen, resource teacher at Satram School, Muttathara.