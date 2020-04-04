STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Overpricing: new team to inspect shops in rural areas

“In the city, we have the situation mostly under control. We have had a discussion with the supermarket chains about bringing the prices closer to that of Supplyco.

Published: 04th April 2020 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the lockdown in force, a few shops in the district exploit customers by hiking the prices of many essential commodities exorbitantly despite the inspections carried out by the civil supplies department and local bodies, especially in the rural areas. Now, the civic supplies department has decided to deploy an additional inspection team to keep such practices in check, especially in the rural areas of the district. 

“In the city, we have the situation mostly under control. We have had a discussion with the supermarket chains about bringing the prices closer to that of Supplyco. They may not be able to sell the items at the government rates but bringing the prices down closer to these rates would help. We have sent a proposal to the retail chains about this. With more stock coming in, most of the shops have went back to selling at the normal rates.

The illegal practice is rampant in the rural parts of the district,” said a civil supplies official.The civil supplies teams get a large number of calls from around the district. However, reaching all locations proves to be difficult due to limitations of team strength and distance.

Moreover, there have also been attempts to manhandle officials who inspect the shops. “It is also noteworthy that many meat shops are also exploiting the situation. We have noticed a decrease in consumption or maybe careful use of resources,” said the official. Meanwhile, all shops and marketplaces are being closely monitored to ensure that they are not overcrowded anytime.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We may not need lockdown to continue across India: Infosys Prize winning biologist Satyajit Mayor
For representational purposes
Fit Bits: Jeevan Manakumar, conditioning specialist shows how to maintain fitness during lockdown
Gallery
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp