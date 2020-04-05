STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
97 samples test negative in Pothencode; 289 more under observation

Samples of nine out of 11 people from the district who attended the Nizamudeen event also come out negative; 30 people newly admitted to hospital while 17 were discharged

Published: 05th April 2020 05:24 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 97 samples sent from Pothencode, where a person who tested positive for Covid- 19 died, came out negative. The samples were that of people who came into contact with the person who died. Samples of nine out of the 11 people from the district who attended the Nizamudeen event also came out negative. As many as 289 new patients were put under observation in the district on Saturday in the wake of Covid-19 spread. As many as 101 people are under hospital isolation.

There are 23 people under isolation in General Hospital, 45 in the Medical College Hospital, eight in the Peroorkada District Model Hospital, two in Neyyattinkara District Hospital, one in Nedumangad District Hospital, eight in SAT Hospital, seven in Peroorkada Mental Health Centre and seven in KIMS Hospital. As many as16,689 people are under home quarantine in the district. On Saturday, 30 people were newly admitted in hospital and 17 were discharged.

Of the 1,995 samples sent so far for testing, 1,712 results have been received. On Saturday, 93 samples were sent and as many as 172 negative results were received on the day. As many as 292 calls were made to the Collectorate Control Room and 194 calls were made to the Disha call centre on Saturday. Thirteen people who need psychological support called the mental health helpline. As many as 705 people were called and offered mental support. So far, 11,994 people were called for offering psychological support.

