Over 1,960 people held for lockdown violation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police clampdown on those who defy the nationwide lockdown, enforced in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, has been intensified, with as many as 1,962 people who travelled without valid reasons arrested across the state. The police also seized 1,481 vehicles and registered cases against 2,047 people. It may be noted that despite Pathanamthitta district being considered a Covid-19 hotspot, the most number of people came out on the streets there. The district topped the list with 250 cases, 252 arrests and 211 vehicles seized. Kollam Rural came second with 207 cases, 214 arrests and 187 seized vehicles.

Kollam city is at the third position with 195 cases, 202 arrests and 142 seized vehicles. Kasaragod fared well with the district registering only 11 cases, while 13 were arrested and eight vehicles seized. The round-the-clock drone surveillance adopted by the police prompted many to fall in line. In the city limits, the cops led by City Police Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay manned all the major stretches and scrutinised the vehicles.

DIG inspection DIG Sanjay Kumar Gurudin on Saturday visited the regions bordering Tamil Nadu in the state, following reports of a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the neighbouring state.

VIGIL AGAINST FAKE NEWS Meanwhile, the state police have issued a stringent warning against the spread of fake news on various social media platforms. In a statement, State Police Chief Loknath Behera said that the police will release the photographs of those caught manufacturing and spreading false information more than two times. A criminal case would also be registered against them. The hi-tech enquiry cell, the Cyberdome, and the cyber cells have been directed to identify such people.