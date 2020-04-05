SBI clarification on Covid-19 relief package

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The SBI has informed the benefits of Covid-19 relief package announced by the RBI will be available to all term loan borrowers whose accounts are standard as on 1 March 2020. Borrowers need not submit any separate application to avail themselves of the moratorium. In a release on Saturday, the bank said the moratorium will be applicable only for instalments due for payment between March1 and May31, 2020.

The original repayment period of such loans will get extended by three months at the end of the term. Interest will continue to accrue on the outstanding portion of the term loan during the moratorium period also. Borrowers, who have given a mandate to service monthly instalments, should submit an application to defer the SI/NACH mandate for three months.

The format is available as ‘Annexure I’ on SBI website. Those borrowers whose instalments due for March/April 2020 have already been deducted, refund can be claimed by submitting the Annexure I. In both cases, Annexure I is to be mailed to stopemi.lhotri@sbi.co.in