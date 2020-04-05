‘UDF leaders dividing people for political gains’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when the state is united in its fight against Covid-19, UDF leaders are trying to drive a wedge between people, said K Surendran, BJP state president, on Saturday. “People have appreciated the efforts of both state and Centre in controlling the outbreak, but UDF leaders have adopted a policy of opposing everything along political lines,” he said.

The country had emulated Prime Minster Narendra Modi’s call for Janta Curfew and will also respond overwhelmingly to his call to light lamps on Sunday at 9pm, he added. “Even when the state government supported the prime minister’s call to instill confidence and unity among people, the UDF leaders have tried to ridicule the initiative,” said Surendran. He also urged everyone to actively participate in lighting of lamps on Sunday.