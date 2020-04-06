STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
361 more put under observation

The 71 samples that were sent for test from the district turned negative on Sunday.

Beds in isolation ward set up for coronavirus patients.

For representational purposes (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The 71 samples that were sent for test from the district turned negative on Sunday. This includes 47 samples sent from Pothencode, where a person who had tested positive for COVID-19 died, came out negative. The samples were that of people who came in contact with the person who had died. About 19 samples were examined by rapid testing.    

As many as  361 new patients were put under observation in the district on Sunday in the wake of COVID-19 spread. A total of 102 people are in isolation on the day.There are 26 people under isolation in General Hospital, 41 in the Medical College, 10 in the Peroorkada District Model Hospital, 3 in Neyyattinkara District Hospital, 2 in Nedumangad District Hospital, 4 in SAT Hospital, 7 Peroorkada Mental Health Centre, 1 in PRS Hospital and 10 in KIMS Hospital.

As many as 16,999  people are under home quarantine in the district. On Sunday, 18 people were newly admitted in hospital and 17 were discharged.Of the 2,207 samples sent so far for testing, 1,783 results have been received.  All the 71 samples tested on Sunday turned negative. 256 calls were made to the Collectorate Control Room and 140 calls were made to the Disha call centre on Sunday. 15 people who need psychological support called to the mental health help line. 546 people were called and offered mental support. So far 12540 people were called for offering psychological support.

COVID-19 patients
