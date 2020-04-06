STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farming helps destitute beat lockdown boredom

Published: 06th April 2020 04:12 AM

Red gram farming, Agriculture

Representaional image. (File photo| Jithendra M, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The lockdown was a monotonous affair for the 222 homeless people who were moved to Attakulangara Central School from various parts of the city as part of the Covid-19 containment efforts. Until they were made part of the project to grow vegetables on the school premises.

On Saturday, city corporation began an initiative to make a vegetable patch here following the instructions of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who encouraged people to plant vegetables during the lockdown period to be self-sufficient in the near future.

The camp inmates planted amaranthus, tomato, chillies, snake gourd and plantains on the 75 cents of land.
Mayor K Sreekumar led the planting along with the inmates of the camp in teams led by Shanmughan, Radhakrishnan and Ashokan. “After roaming the streets for years, they had some difficulties in settling down in the camp.

But the mood has changed now and they are all very happy to be involved in some activities, especially something fulfilling like this,” said Sreekumar. In fact, the only complaint is that they won’t be able to harvest the vegetables as the camp will be closed by then. The city corporation has installed a TV in the camp premises to keep the people updated on the happenings regarding the coronavirus infection. The officials have moved people here with mental health issues to hospitals.

Comments

