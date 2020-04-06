STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Soothing hunger pangs, city’s cops perform a different duty

The initiative to provide food for the destitutes started at Thiruvananthapuram on the day the lockdown came into effect.

Published: 06th April 2020 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Police

Image of Kerala Police personnel used for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Lockdown duty might have put police officers on their toes, but that couldn’t dampen their spirit of compassionate human beings. Sensing the plight of the destitutes, who are the worst affected by the lockdown, Kerala Police have so far distributed around 30,000 food packets among them in the city. 

The initiative to provide food for the destitutes started at Thiruvananthapuram on the day the lockdown came into effect. Then, the police had prepared 125 meals for the needy, but soon it dawned on them that the number of packets was too insufficient as a large number of people were still being deprived of food. 
It was then the police team led by IG P Vijayan decided to scale up the programme. “We knew we had to reach out to more people who were in need. 

We decided to do our best for those who were not able to feed themselves,” said Vijayan. The police team got help from various NGOs and individuals and began preparing food from the kitchen of an auditorium in the city. Vijayan said 30,733 food packets have so far been distributed. “About 4,442 food kits were also distributed at slums and labour camps,” he added.

Now, as the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has take over in providing for the destitutes, the police have furthered their efforts to cater to the needs of patients and bystanders at Medical College, General Hospital, and the Women and Children’s Hospital, Thycaud. Besides, the cops are also feeding 125 bedridden patients in the city. They also operate a ‘food vehicle’ carrying 250 food packets at a time. The hungry can get free food from this vehicle. In addition, similar projects are being implemented by cops in other cities in the state as well.

Journey of kindness
The cops are also feeding 125 bedridden patients in the city. They also operate a ‘food vehicle’ carrying 250 food packets at a time. The hungry can get free food from this vehicle. Similar projects are being implemented by cops in other cities in the state as well.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Police
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp