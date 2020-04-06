Soothing hunger pangs, city’s cops perform a different duty

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lockdown duty might have put police officers on their toes, but that couldn’t dampen their spirit of compassionate human beings. Sensing the plight of the destitutes, who are the worst affected by the lockdown, Kerala Police have so far distributed around 30,000 food packets among them in the city.

The initiative to provide food for the destitutes started at Thiruvananthapuram on the day the lockdown came into effect. Then, the police had prepared 125 meals for the needy, but soon it dawned on them that the number of packets was too insufficient as a large number of people were still being deprived of food.

It was then the police team led by IG P Vijayan decided to scale up the programme. “We knew we had to reach out to more people who were in need.

We decided to do our best for those who were not able to feed themselves,” said Vijayan. The police team got help from various NGOs and individuals and began preparing food from the kitchen of an auditorium in the city. Vijayan said 30,733 food packets have so far been distributed. “About 4,442 food kits were also distributed at slums and labour camps,” he added.

Now, as the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has take over in providing for the destitutes, the police have furthered their efforts to cater to the needs of patients and bystanders at Medical College, General Hospital, and the Women and Children’s Hospital, Thycaud. Besides, the cops are also feeding 125 bedridden patients in the city. They also operate a ‘food vehicle’ carrying 250 food packets at a time. The hungry can get free food from this vehicle. In addition, similar projects are being implemented by cops in other cities in the state as well.

Journey of kindness

