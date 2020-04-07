STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
App to monitor those under home quarantine

The app works in such a way that the volunteer in charge of the ward will be alerted if a person breaks the quarantine restrictions.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The corporation has begun monitoring people under quarantine with the help of a mobile app called ‘Come’. The app, that has been installed into the mobile phones of all under home quarantine, has their medical conditions and helps create a route map should the person who breaks the quarantine restrictions be infected. The application also gives the people an option to report the need for an emergency medical help. As on Monday, 1,750 people in the city are under home quarantine.

The app was developed by Thiruvananthapuram-based Trigris Solutions India while the IT Cell is being led by Travinsoft based in the city. Many details collected through the app are visible through www.covid19tvm.com web page.  The volunteers visit these houses daily in addition to monitoring the app. Five officials in charge of each ward will ensure that the app is installed in the phones of the people in quarantine. The corporation has 500 such field volunteers. The surveillance will be done by Mayor’s IT Cell.The visit of the volunteers is also monitored by the app. The app works in such a way that the volunteer in charge of the ward will be alerted if a person breaks the quarantine restrictions.

“It will track the mobile phone locations and register the surveillance report every hour.We will be able to know if they stepped out, switched off the phone or uninstalled the app. We hope that people take the efforts of the corporation seriously and stay inside their houses during the quarantine period,” said a corporation official. There are 397 males, 213 females and two transgenders under surveillance now.

home quarantine
Coronavirus
