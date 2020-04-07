Centre’s decision to suspend MPLADS for two years draws flak

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Centre’s decision to suspend `5 crore from the MPLADS (Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) funds for 2020-21 and 2021-22 has evoked sharp reactions from MPs cutting across party lines in the state. Though Shashi Tharoor, MP, welcomed the Centre’s decision to deduct the salary and pension of all MPs by 30 per cent to show solidarity and help people suffering across the country due to the pandemic, he called the ordinance ending MPLADS funds for two years and pooling them into a consolidated fund run by the Centre problematic.

“To take one example, the Centre has allocated `157 crore of its Disaster Response Mitigation Funds to Kerala, which has 314 #COVID19 cases, while Gujarat, with only 122 cases, gets `662 crore. Will this kind of imbalance also affect the reallocation of MPLADS funds? In order to avoid such injustice, it’s essential that MPLADS money continues to be spent constituency-wise. I urge the Government to revise this decision by allowing MPs to earmark these funds for #COVID19 related expenditure to meet local needs and benefit the vulnerable. It’s their job!” Tharoor remarked through Twitter.

N K Premachandarn, MP, submitted a letter to Speaker seeking steps to reinstate MPLADS. “MPLADS funds are the only means available for an MP to fight against Covid. As an MP, I had given a recommendation to the tune of `2.65 crore, of which administrative sanction was given for `1.50 crore. The fund was sanctioned for arranging test kits and ventilator facilities,” he said.

Senior Congress leader A K Antony said although he supported the decision to cut the salary of MPs, despite it affecting his family budget, the decision to suspend MPLADS would hit the works being carried out using MP funds. “Tenders awarded to the tune of `2.18 crore for various hospitals in Alappuzha will be hit if the decision is implemented,” he said.