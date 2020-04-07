STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KWA rectifies pipe leaks to ensure uninterrupted water supply

Frequent incidents of pipe leaks have been causing water shortage in major parts of the city.

Published: 07th April 2020 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

water scarcity

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Frequent incidents of pipe leaks have been causing water shortage in major parts of the city. But, the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has been successfully carrying out pipe leak rectification works even amid the lockdown. According to them, around 22 rectification works are done everyday to ensure that residents face no difficulties.

Recently, following the complaints received from the residents of NSP Nagar in Kesavadasapuram regarding the shortage of water for the past few days, KWA rectified the leaks. “During the inspection of manholes in the area, increased water flow was noticed which was linked to the leak. The workers detected two leaks in the 90mm PVC distribution line. The leak was immediately rectified and distribution normalised,” said a KWA official.

The KWA authorities said that though there is no problem of water shortage in the corporation limits, Varkala and Attingal municipalities continue to face water shortage due to low water levels in the Vamanapuram river. “Although two temporary bunds have been created in the Attingal division, acute shortage of water was reported in some of the areas. Water is also being provided in tanker lorries to areas where pumping is impossible,” said Byju V, executive engineer, Attingal division.

According to the superintending engineer Suresh Chandran, the health of the workers is also a major concern while ensuring that the essential service is not affected due to the lockdown. “Water woes need to be addressed as it is an essential service. But, since social distancing has been considered as one of the precautionary measures to avoid the spread of the disease, we have divided the staff into three groups. In Aruvikkara, a skeletal staff has been maintained with food and accommodation, “ said Suresh.

The KWA authorities said that although there are difficulties in arranging food for the workers, it has been sorted out. Food is being provided to the workers through the community kitchens run by the city corporation. Also, hand sanitisers prepared in-house by the KWA have been provided to the staff along with face masks and gloves.

Varkala and Attingal municipalities continue to face water shortage

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp