KWA rectifies pipe leaks to ensure uninterrupted water supply

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Frequent incidents of pipe leaks have been causing water shortage in major parts of the city. But, the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has been successfully carrying out pipe leak rectification works even amid the lockdown. According to them, around 22 rectification works are done everyday to ensure that residents face no difficulties.

Recently, following the complaints received from the residents of NSP Nagar in Kesavadasapuram regarding the shortage of water for the past few days, KWA rectified the leaks. “During the inspection of manholes in the area, increased water flow was noticed which was linked to the leak. The workers detected two leaks in the 90mm PVC distribution line. The leak was immediately rectified and distribution normalised,” said a KWA official.

The KWA authorities said that though there is no problem of water shortage in the corporation limits, Varkala and Attingal municipalities continue to face water shortage due to low water levels in the Vamanapuram river. “Although two temporary bunds have been created in the Attingal division, acute shortage of water was reported in some of the areas. Water is also being provided in tanker lorries to areas where pumping is impossible,” said Byju V, executive engineer, Attingal division.

According to the superintending engineer Suresh Chandran, the health of the workers is also a major concern while ensuring that the essential service is not affected due to the lockdown. “Water woes need to be addressed as it is an essential service. But, since social distancing has been considered as one of the precautionary measures to avoid the spread of the disease, we have divided the staff into three groups. In Aruvikkara, a skeletal staff has been maintained with food and accommodation, “ said Suresh.

The KWA authorities said that although there are difficulties in arranging food for the workers, it has been sorted out. Food is being provided to the workers through the community kitchens run by the city corporation. Also, hand sanitisers prepared in-house by the KWA have been provided to the staff along with face masks and gloves.

