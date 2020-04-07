Maniyanpilla Raju donates his food kit

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Actor Maniyanpilla Raju has set an example by donating his food kit provided by the government to the underprivileged people. The actor used the ‘Donate My Kit’ link on the website of Civil Supplies Department to donate the kit entitled to his family at his residence in the presence of P Thilothaman, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Department.

The kit supplied by government consists of rice and 16 other food products. The families, which are well-off and do not need the kit, can donate it through the link on the website. “I’ll be happy if the kit reaches a deserving person. People from well-off families can donate the kit to the needy,” said Raju. The ration card of the family is in the name of his wife. When one clicks on ‘Donate My Kit’ link, he/she will receive a One Time Password (OTP) after entering ration card number and the kit can be donated by entering the OTP.“Raju has turned a role model for others by donating the kit to the needy. He said the quality of rice and other essential items distributed through ration shops were well-received by people,” said Thilothaman.