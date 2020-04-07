STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No positive cases from Pothencode; all 11 from Nizamuddin test negative

Dist administration rejects allegation that Pothencode man did not die of Covid-19; 205 people put under observation on Monday

Police stop vehicles at Secretariat as part of the enforcement of lockdown in the wake of Covid-19 threat | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The results of 145 samples sent from Pothencode, where the second Covid death was reported, came back negative on Monday. Of the 177 samples sent for testing, the results of 32 are awaited. Meanwhile, the samples of all 11 people in the district, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat meet at Nizamuddin, tested negative.

The person from Manacaud who tested positive for Covid-19 was discharged from Medical College Hospital after his test results came back negative. However, the person will be under surveillance. Of the 15 people who tested positive in the district, seven have been discharged, another seven are under treatment and one died. As many as 205 people were put under observation in the district on Monday.

Of the total 105 people that are under hospital isolation in the district, 21 are in General Hospital, 42 in Medical College Hospital, seven in Peroorkada District Model Hospital, three in Neyyattinkara District Hospital, seven in Nedumangad District Hospital, seven in SAT Hospital, seven in Peroorkada Mental Health Centre, one in PRS Hospital and 10 in KIMS Hospital.

Around 11,725 people are under home quarantine in the district. On Monday, 25 people were admitted to hospitals and 22 were discharged.Of the 2,267 samples sent for testing, the results of 1,929 have come back so far. On Monday, 60 samples were sent for testing and 146 results came back negative. As many as 397 results are awaited.

Around 201 calls were made to the Collectorate control room and 159 calls were made to Disha call centre on Monday. Nine people contacted the mental health helpline. So far, 13,001 people have been offered psychosocial counseling.

Tablighi Jamaat Nizamuddin Markaz COVID 19 Coronavirus
