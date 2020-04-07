STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Place a request, local postman to deliver cash at your doorstep!

Customers should place a telephonic request one day in advance and the bookings will start on April 8.

Published: 07th April 2020 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Soon, you can withdraw money from your bank account without stepping out of your house. Yes, you read it right. You need not visit your bank, ATM counter or even possess a debit card. The Postal Department is offering the doorstep banking facility in view of the lockdown and to help people maintain social distancing. It can be availed of by Aadhaar-linked account holders of 93 scheduled banks. They include the SBI, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Corporation Bank and the UBI. There is no service charge and the facility is absolutely free.

It will be available from April 9. Customers should place a telephonic request one day in advance and the bookings will start on April 8. Customers can also check their balances and view mini statements of the five previous transactions. This lockdown offer is an expansion of the Aadhaar Enabled Payments System (AEPS) of the India Post launched in September 2019.The two prerequisites are the accounts should be Aadhaar-linked and the customer should have a mobile phone. This mobile number need not be the one linked to the account.Account holders in India Post Payments Bank will have an additional option to deposit money to that account.

How it works

The customer has to place a telephonic request over the helpline numbers or with the local post office. The minimum amount of withdrawal is `100 and the maximum `10,000. The upper ceiling may vary depending on the bank.Next day, the postman or other designated staff of the post office will come to the customer’s house with a mobile device. When the postman feeds the customer’s name and mobile phone number, a six-digit OTP will be received on the particular number. The customer then has to provide the Aadhaar number and specify the required amount. On placing finger on the biometric device, the verification is done and the postman will deliver the cash. There is no paper receipt and the customer will receive an SMS with details of amount withdrawn, time, available balance and the postal agent’s ID number.Customers are advised to make bookings over the helpline numbers at postal divisional offices though local post offices would also accept calls.

Social security pension

Finance Minister Thomas Isaac launched the new offer at the Chief Post Master General Office on Monday. He said the facility will help the government for doorstep delivery of welfare pensions and various scholarships. Chief Post Master General Sharda Sampath and Postal Services director Sayeed Rashid attended the inaugural.

Helpline numbers (for booking)
Thiruvananthapuram North 0471-2464814, 2464794, Thiruvananthapuram South 0471-2471654, Kollam 0474-2760463, Tiruvalla 0469-2602591, Pathanamthitta 0468-2222255

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp