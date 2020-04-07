Place a request, local postman to deliver cash at your doorstep!

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Soon, you can withdraw money from your bank account without stepping out of your house. Yes, you read it right. You need not visit your bank, ATM counter or even possess a debit card. The Postal Department is offering the doorstep banking facility in view of the lockdown and to help people maintain social distancing. It can be availed of by Aadhaar-linked account holders of 93 scheduled banks. They include the SBI, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Corporation Bank and the UBI. There is no service charge and the facility is absolutely free.

It will be available from April 9. Customers should place a telephonic request one day in advance and the bookings will start on April 8. Customers can also check their balances and view mini statements of the five previous transactions. This lockdown offer is an expansion of the Aadhaar Enabled Payments System (AEPS) of the India Post launched in September 2019.The two prerequisites are the accounts should be Aadhaar-linked and the customer should have a mobile phone. This mobile number need not be the one linked to the account.Account holders in India Post Payments Bank will have an additional option to deposit money to that account.

How it works

The customer has to place a telephonic request over the helpline numbers or with the local post office. The minimum amount of withdrawal is `100 and the maximum `10,000. The upper ceiling may vary depending on the bank.Next day, the postman or other designated staff of the post office will come to the customer’s house with a mobile device. When the postman feeds the customer’s name and mobile phone number, a six-digit OTP will be received on the particular number. The customer then has to provide the Aadhaar number and specify the required amount. On placing finger on the biometric device, the verification is done and the postman will deliver the cash. There is no paper receipt and the customer will receive an SMS with details of amount withdrawn, time, available balance and the postal agent’s ID number.Customers are advised to make bookings over the helpline numbers at postal divisional offices though local post offices would also accept calls.

Social security pension

Finance Minister Thomas Isaac launched the new offer at the Chief Post Master General Office on Monday. He said the facility will help the government for doorstep delivery of welfare pensions and various scholarships. Chief Post Master General Sharda Sampath and Postal Services director Sayeed Rashid attended the inaugural.

Helpline numbers (for booking)

Thiruvananthapuram North 0471-2464814, 2464794, Thiruvananthapuram South 0471-2471654, Kollam 0474-2760463, Tiruvalla 0469-2602591, Pathanamthitta 0468-2222255