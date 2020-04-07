Sathya Sai trust steps in to aid Covid-19 efforts

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a noble gesture, the Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust has offered 36 houses built for Endosulfan victims in Kana, Kasaragod, as part of Saiprasadam housing project to be turned into isolation homes.

The trust has been providing buttermilk to police officers on duty at various spots in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Kannur. Sai Gramam, a community set up by the trust in Thiruvananthapuram, is also distributing 500 food packets everyday to the needy. The food is made at the Sai Gramam kitchen in Thonnakkal.

Furthermore, the trust produced 10,000 masks across its various centres. Close to 1,000 women who are undergoing free tailoring classes across nine districts have been deployed to make masks. The Sai Clinic in Thalassery was handed over to the government to aid Covid-19 efforts.