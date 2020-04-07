STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Sathya Sai trust steps in to aid Covid-19 efforts

In a noble gesture, the Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust has offered 36 houses built for Endosulfan victims in Kana, Kasaragod, as part of  Saiprasadam housing project to be turned into isolation homes.

Published: 07th April 2020 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Sai Gramam volunteers distributing food packets to the needy in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a noble gesture, the Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust has offered 36 houses built for Endosulfan victims in Kana, Kasaragod, as part of  Saiprasadam housing project to be turned into isolation homes.

The trust has been providing buttermilk to police officers on duty at various spots in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Kannur. Sai Gramam, a community set up by the trust in Thiruvananthapuram, is also distributing 500 food packets everyday to the needy. The food is made at the Sai Gramam kitchen in Thonnakkal.

Furthermore, the trust produced 10,000 masks across its various centres. Close to 1,000 women who are undergoing free tailoring classes across nine districts have been deployed to make masks. The Sai Clinic in Thalassery was handed over to the government to aid Covid-19 efforts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp