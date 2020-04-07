Techies campaign for CMDRF contributions

Gautham S By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The non-profit organisations working in Technopark have been actively supporting the initiatives of the state government in its attempt to contain the Covid-19 outbreak. From implementing the ‘Break The Chain’ initiative to opening help desks and delivering medicines and groceries, associations like Progressive Techies and Prathidhwani have been working effectively in solidarity with the government’s initiatives.

In a recent move, both organisations urged their members and other techies to contribute to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) as the lockdown has blocked or limited many of the state’s income sources. “We had introduced ‘salary challenge’ during the 2019 flood. However, now all the industries have been affected badly. So we are asking our members and other techies to contribute as much as they can,” said Anish Panthalani, state president, Progressive Techies, a socio-cultural organisation of IT employees. Around 500 techies participated in the ‘salary challenge’ last year.

The campaign against the pandemic which was launched on April 2 has seen around 70 techies contributing to the relief fund so far. “The support can be given in two ways. First, by staying at home and curbing the spread of the virus and secondly by making monetary donations,”added Anish.

Prathidhwani, a welfare organisation for the IT employees in Technopark, contributed `1 lakh to the relief fund on April 2. “The decision to contribute to the relief fund was made two days back. We were able to raise `1 lakh almost immediately. We also have started the ‘salary challenge’ campaign. We wish that everyone contributes as much as they can,” said Vineeth Chandran, secretary.