IIITM-K makes a breakthrough in analysing Covid-19

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the world grapples with measures to stamp out the Covid-19 outbreak, Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management-Kerala (IIITM-K), in a joint research project with German institutes, has made a breakthrough in developing analogue-integrated circuits for implementing Generative Adversarial Network (GAN) that could be used to analyse and interpret SARS-nCoV2 data for a possible solution to the global pandemic. The research has been conducted by IIITM-K in collaboration with Analogue Circuits and Image Sensors Lab, University of Siegen; Fraunhofer Society, Germany.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) researchers in various countries have advanced neural networks such as GAN for discovering, analysing, interpreting and visualising Covid-19 virus data through computing and molecular structure discovery. Generative Adversarial Networks (GAN) are neural networks that can be trained to produce or generate new content. These are popularly used for generating images, fake audio, text, and videos.

“We are now able to accelerate and run GAN applications in low power devices” said A P James, professor at School of Electronics of IIITM-K. The paper, ‘Memristive GAN in Analog’, authored by O Krestinskaya and B Choubay point out that the GANs have recently succeeded in generating new molecular structures that can bind with the 3C-like protease, which is one of the most important Covid-19 protein targets, to inhibit virus functioning.