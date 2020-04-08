Janakeeya Hotel opened, to provide meals at Rs 20

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first Janakeeya Hotel in the city has started functioning here at the Golden Jubilee building of the civic body on Tuesday. The hotel, which is a state budget project, was launched immediately in the wake of Covid-19 preventive efforts to provide budget meals to people working in the first line of defence.

A meal pack comprising rice, minimum of three curries and a pickle will be available at Rs 20. Kudumbashree has joined hands with the corporation to make this project a reality within a limited period of time.

On the first day 1,000 meals were served. The hotel will also deliver meals at homes for Rs 25 with the help of corporation volunteers. Those who require meals to be delivered at home should make a prior booking the previous day before 8 pm. The hotel will also provide breakfast and dinner depending on the requirement in the coming days. The contact numbers have been raised to seven so that everyone can make a booking without much hassle.

“The project was envisioned in the 2020-21 budget of the corporation as part of the state government’s hunger-free cities project. We have allocated Rs 3 crore for the project with which we would start nine more such hotels in the city so that people with low income also can have access to food,” said Mayor K Sreekumar. The hotel was inaugurated by Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran in the presence of corporation and Kudumbashree representatives.

Orders can be placed on: 7034001843, 7012285498, 6235740810, 9061917457, 7012827903, 8129016079, 8921663462.