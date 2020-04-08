Police arrogance leaves allergic patient suffer pain, humiliation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State police officers have been receiving all-round applause for their effort to keep lockdown norms in place. But for Navaikulam-native Sarathchandran R, who was rushing to a hospital to treat an allergic reaction, the arrogance of one officer prevented him from receiving urgently needed medical care.

He was blocked and send back home at the district border at night even after he was trying to access the nearest hospital after rashes had developed on his body due to food allergy.

The chain of events started on Monday evening Sarath felt body pain after rashes erupted all over his body. On the advice of some of his doctor friends, he went to Parippally Medical College Hospital in Kollam, the nearest public healthcare facility.He was stopped at the district border at Kadampattukonam by police and health officials at 12.10am on Tuesday.

“I told the health officials about my condition. Though I had filled up the self-declaration affidavit, they didn’t check it and allowed me to pass. But a police officer refused and ordered me to go back home. Though I tried to convince him about my health issues, he was least bothered and continued to behave badly. He asked me to get medication from the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College and said that he would not allow me to cross the district border. When I continued to request him to allow me to go to the nearest hospital, he said he will arrest me. He wasn’t even ready to listen to other officials. I was not in a state to argue and returned home,” said Sarath, who is a postal department employee.

Later in the morning, Sarath went to a private hospital in the city. After a round of medication, he said his health is getting better.He emailed a complaint to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan attaching photographs to prove his health condition and the details of treatment he took at the hospital. “Our government, health officials and police force are working effectively to control the spread of coronavirus. Such incidents should not bring a bad name to their efforts,” said Sarath. “I was denied treatment by an arrogant officer even though he could see rashes on my body. What if one was suffering from internal organs failure? No one else should suffer what I went through and I hope the government will take appropriate action against the officer concerned after a proper investigation,” added Sarath.Meanwhile, Kollam City Commissioner said an investigation has begun into the incident.

Don’t be deadly than coronavirus, says doc

“The job of the police officers is to check whether the details furnished in the affidavit are correct or not. Only a doctor can say if a person’s illness is serious. Such acts by a few officials will spoil the goodwill of the entire police force. Strict action should be taken against the officer who denied treatment to Sarath. Police officers, please don’t be deadly than coronavirus,” posted Dr Manoj Vellamadu, physician at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College on Facebook.