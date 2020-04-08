STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sale of formalin-laced fish thrives in dist; raids intensified

In a separate incident, close to 1,000 kg rotten fish was seized from various markets in Attingal.

dry fish

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the lockdown in place, the sale of rotten as well as formalin-laced fish is thriving in the district.During raids conducted across the district, thousands of kilos of rotten fish was seized from various markets. As fishing was banned during the initial days of lockdown, the demand for fish surged and prices skyrocketed. Only recently did the government relax the stance on fishing except in Kasaragod, which has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the state.  

On Monday, 2,000 kilos of rotten fish was seized from a vehicle in Kilimanoor. Allergic reactions to formalin-laced fish were reported across the district recently. The rotten fish was being taken to Ayroor from Vizhinjam.In Attingal, close to 3,000 kg of rotten fish was seized during a vehicle inspection on the same day. The fish was at least one month old and was brought from Thengappatinam in Tamil Nadu to be sold in various markets in the district.

In a separate incident, close to 1,000 kg rotten fish was seized from various markets in Attingal. A couple of days ago, 100 kilos of rotten fish was seized from Palode. Inspections have been intensified in markets in rural areas. “We have taken the seized fish and disposed it of in the waste treatment plants after running a few tests. Cases have been charged against those who were found in possession of the fish. There has been an increase in the inflow of rotten and formalin-laced fish. With the help of the police, we are keeping a watchful eye on the vehicles as well as on the markets,” said a health official.

Meanwhile, the state of inland fishermen remains a peculiar one. “We see a lot of fish being brought from Colachel in Tamil Nadu. How does the fish reach Attingal or Kilimanoor unchecked? Proper checking is not done at the borders. When the whole state is taking such initiatives why are the officials lagging behind? The Food Safety Department should be blamed for this. If the situation is not managed it could end up causing more damage than Covid-19,” said Peter T, general secretary, National Fish Workers Forum.

17,018 kg rotten fish destroyed
T’Puram: As many 17,018 kg of rotten/formalin-laced fish was seized and destroyed during inspections conducted as part of Operation Sagar Rani on Tuesday. The raids were conducted at 221 centres across the state. Twelve establishments have been served notices. Operation Sagar Rani has been reinforced following reports that formalin and other poisonous substances -laced fish are brought to the markets from other states in the wake of the lockdown. As part of the operation, which began on Saturday, the officials seized 2,865 kg of rotten fish in 165 raids on the same day and 1,5641 kilograms of rotten fish in 187 raids on Monday.

