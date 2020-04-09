Activities of Youth Welfare Board lauded

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The voluntary activities of the Kerala State Youth Welfare Board (KSYWB) at the time of lockdown is getting acclaim from the public for its welfare efforts. The youth action force under its aegis successfully transported life-saving medicines to a heart patient at Thodupuzha from Neyyattinkara.

Vimala, who is self-quarantined at home, could not buy medicines. Her brother John, who came to know about the activities of the force informed them about Vimala’s plight. Following this, a team from Neyyattinkara collected the medicines from John and handed it over to the force in Neyyattinkara. Subsequently, the force passed the parcel to Thodupuzha.