‘Spare health staff from challenge’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state committee of Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) has come out with the request of excluding healthcare workers — Asha workers to doctor-—from the salary challenge announced by the state government.

The government had earlier urged its staff to contribute their one month’s salary towards the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund as part of Covid-19 pandemic relief. Presenting a representation in this regard to the Chief Minister, KGMOA general secretary Dr GS Vijayakrishnan said that considering the commendable service being carried out by health staff, the government should provide them with adequate safety gears and perks.