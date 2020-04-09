Two discharged, 230 put under observation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two Covid-19 positive people under treatment in the district were discharged from the hospital on Wednesday after they tested negative. One of them, a Kollam native, will be moved to the Corona Care Centre in Kollam. The other, a Manacaud native, will be shifted to Nedumangad Taluk Hospital. Of a total of 15 positive cases in the district, only four now remain hospitalised. As many as 230 persons were put under observation newly in the district.

A total of 92 people are currently under hospital isolation. There are 11 people under isolation at the General Hospital, 45 at the Medical College, 11 at KIMS Hospital, seven at Peroorkada Mental Health Centre, six at SAT Hospital, five at District Model Hospital in Peroorkada, four at District Hospital in Nedumangad, two at the District Hospital in Neyyattinkara, and one at PRS Hospital.

As many as 6,245 people are under home quarantine in the district. On Wednesday, 23 people were newly admitted to hospital while 27 were discharged. Samples sent for testing totalled 56 on the day while 119 samples sent earlier returned negative. The Collectorate Control Room received 141 calls on the day.

People at Corona Care Centres

IMG Hostel: 57

Sameti: 19

University

Men’s Hostel: 78

Women’s Hostel:47

St Mary’s School, Vizhinjam: 103

Mar Ivanios Hostel: 23