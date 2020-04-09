STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uncertainty prevails over airlifting 220 Russians stranded in Kerala

Though uncertainty prevails over the new date, authorities expressed hope that a new date will be announced soon.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It looks like the 220-odd Russians who are stranded in the state following the lockdown may have to wait longer to return home, as Russia has imposed strict restrictions on international travel. On Wednesday, Ural airlines, a special service from Yekaterinburg in Russia which was supposed to airlift the stranded passengers from Trivandrum International Airport, was cancelled.

This, according to officials, was the second time Russia was cancelling a flight to the state in a row. On April 4, Russia had also cancelled a similar flight which was supposed to carry the same passengers.

As part of the procedures, the Covid-19 screening and examination of the travel documents were completed. However, the embassy and consulate were informed that the flight was postponed to April 8 at 1.35pm.

On Wednesday, as the tourists prepared for the journey back home, the Russian Embassy in India and Russian consulate in Thiruvananthapuram were informed at 12.15 am that the flight was cancelled due to fresh travel restrictions imposed in Russia. The flights which were scheduled from Chennai and Bengaluru on Thursday and Friday have also been cancelled.

Though uncertainty prevails over the new date, authorities expressed hope that a new date will be announced soon. According to Ratheesh C Nair, Honorary Consul of the Russian Federation, Russia imposed the restrictions on flights carrying passengers from Covid-19 infected countries from Tuesday.

“No flights are available from Moscow or any other airport in the country. Though the Russians here were tested negative, may be affected if they are in contact with other Russians from severely-affected countries,” he said.

Though the flights have been cancelled, the spirits of the Russian tourists are not dampened. Rather, they feel safe and comfortable in the state. Speaking to TNIE, Ludmila, who was staying at a resort in Varkala said she is happy to be here for a few more days as it is still winter in Russia.

“We are only happy to remain in Kerala. We are positive we will return home once the restrictions are over,” she said.  

Last week, the German consulate had air-lifted 232 German nationals stranded in the state safely to Germany from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport

