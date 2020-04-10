STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Dissolve VS-led state administrative reforms panel, says Chennithala

The opposition leader also asked the chief minister to cancel the Rs 4.32-crore contract given to an external agency to operate the Chief Minister’s website and social media accounts.

Published: 10th April 2020 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has urged the state government to dissolve the V S Achuthanandan-led State Administrative Reforms Commission and cancel all additional Cabinet rank appointments in the wake of Covid-related crisis. Chennithala presented a 15-point list to the chief minister to cut down additional expenditure as well as find funds for Covid containment activities. 

Suggestions also include terminating all advisors to the Chief Minister or letting them continue on an honorary basis, winding up the helicopter service taken on monthly rent from Pawan Hans, diverting the `700 crore earmarked for the setting up of a Renaissance complex to the Covid fund and putting an end to hiring senior advocates of the Supreme Court. 

The opposition leader also asked the chief minister to cancel the Rs 4.32-crore contract given to an external agency to operate the Chief Minister’s website and social media accounts. Chennithala has also suggested the cancellation of all government-sponsored celebrations, unnecessary office beautification measures, and non-essential conferences and seminars, restricting foreign trips by ministers and officials and bringing in salary-cuts for KIIFB senior officials. He has asked Pinarayi to dissolve all commissions that have already completed their tenure.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ramesh Chennithala
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp