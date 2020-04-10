Dissolve VS-led state administrative reforms panel, says Chennithala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has urged the state government to dissolve the V S Achuthanandan-led State Administrative Reforms Commission and cancel all additional Cabinet rank appointments in the wake of Covid-related crisis. Chennithala presented a 15-point list to the chief minister to cut down additional expenditure as well as find funds for Covid containment activities.

Suggestions also include terminating all advisors to the Chief Minister or letting them continue on an honorary basis, winding up the helicopter service taken on monthly rent from Pawan Hans, diverting the `700 crore earmarked for the setting up of a Renaissance complex to the Covid fund and putting an end to hiring senior advocates of the Supreme Court.

The opposition leader also asked the chief minister to cancel the Rs 4.32-crore contract given to an external agency to operate the Chief Minister’s website and social media accounts. Chennithala has also suggested the cancellation of all government-sponsored celebrations, unnecessary office beautification measures, and non-essential conferences and seminars, restricting foreign trips by ministers and officials and bringing in salary-cuts for KIIFB senior officials. He has asked Pinarayi to dissolve all commissions that have already completed their tenure.