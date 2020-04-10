‘Give funds to local bodies to run community kitchens’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government should provide funds to local bodies for running community kitchens, former chief minister Oommen Chandy has demanded.

In a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday, Chandy said the huge financial burden for running community kitchens should not be the sole responsibility of local self- government institutions. Instead the government should give its share of funds for the purpose. Oommen Chandy also demanded that the moratorium on loans should be extended to one year.

Not only agriculture loans, but all loans taken from cooperative and commercial banks should be given moratorium. In addition, interest should be exempted, said the letter. While continuing with Covid-19 prevention measures, farming-related activities should be facilitated. Government should give immediate directives for paddy procurement, he said.