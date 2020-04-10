Govt keeps tab on the ground via video conferences

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is making use of the Zoom App and online video conferences to ensure proper functioning of the entire public healthcare system amid the Covid-19 outbreak. In an effort to generate uninterrupted information and provide flawless service, Health Minister K K Shailaja and top health sector officials hold daily Zoom or remote conferences with medical and paramedical personnel on the ground to address the needs and concerns of the people.

Multiple rounds of video conferences involving district hospitals, general hospitals, Taluk hospitals and the state medical college hospitals are held to properly assess the picture on the ground everyday. Principal Secretary for Health Rajan Khobragade said that everybody is well connected and officials are able to bring people’s needs to our notice.