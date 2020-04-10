‘Haritha Milma’ turns out to be a boon amid lockdown

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘Haritha Milma’, a vegetable cultivation scheme launched by Milma to provide additional income to dairy farmers’ cooperatives, has turned out to be a boon during the lockdown. The first harvest from the 25-acres of land spread in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta districts have been sent to the nearby households and community kitchens.

“People are appreciative of our effort to produce chemical-free vegetables locally. They say the vegetables are fresh and tasty,” said Milma chairman (Thiruvananthapuram region), Kallada Ramesh. “The added bonus is that we are able to support community kitchens also,” he said. Eight groups of farmers are involved in the project.

They are keeping a portion of the harvest for the community kitchens. They have donated snake gourds, ladies fingers, cucumbers, eggplants, amaranthus, yard beans, green chillies, tomatoes, ash gourds and plantains. The East Kallada farmers’ Cooperative first made their contribution to the community kitchen run by Kundara panchayat in Kollam a few days ago. It was followed by Venmony farmers’ cooperative to the Venmony gram panchayat on Thursday.

The cooperatives in Kottakkakam and Vallikunnam will give vegetables to Thiruvananthapuram corporation and Vallikunnam grama panchayat on April 11 and 13 respectively. ‘Haritha Milma’ was launched in January to provide additional income to dairy farmers who were troubled by high cost of fodder. Under the project, Milma provided high quality seeds from the Indian Institute of Horticultural Research in Bengaluru and funds for irrigation facility. A total of `25 lakh was allocated for the project for the year. Milma also lent support for selling the produce.

“When there was a glut of cucumber at East Kallada, the excess produce was shifted to nearby markets in West Kallada, Koduvila and Uppode to ensure a decent price for farmers,” said Ramesh. Milma also plans to distribute egg-laying hens and promote apiculture (beekeeping) among dairy farmers next year. The eggs and honey produced would be sold through Milma outlets. “We are planning to start a farmers’ producer company under Milma. We will also try to cultivate winter vegetables such as cabbage and cauliflower,” said Ramesh.