One tests positive, 131 more under observation in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: One person tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Thursday. The 80-year-old woman who tested positive is the mother of the Gulf returnee from Kallatumukku, Manacaud, who initially tested positive and was later discharged and moved to Nedumangad Taluk Hospital after he tested negative to be kept under observation. Her son had reached Thiruvananthapuram on March 22. She was under observation.

As many as 131 new patients were put under observation in the district on Thursday in the wake of Covid-19 spread. A total of 98 people are under hospital isolation. There are six people under isolation in General Hospital, 54 in the Medical College Hospital, two in Peroorkada District Model Hospital, two in Neyyattinkara District Hospital, five in Nedumangad District Hospital, five in SAT Hospital, seven in Peroorkada Mental Health Centre, three in PRS Hospital, one in GG Hospital and 13 in KIMS Hospital.

As many as 5,452 people are under home quarantine in the district. On Thursday, 24 people were newly admitted in hospital and 18 were discharged. On the same day, 117 samples were sent for testing. As many as 142 samples tested negative on Thursday. As many as 204 calls were made to the Collectorate Control Room and 105 calls were made to the Disha call centre on Thursday. Twenty-one people who need psychological support called the mental health helpline.

Situation in district under control

Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Thursday said the Covid-19 situation in the district is now under control. “However, being the state capital we need to remain vigilant. The steps taken at Pothencode in the wake of Covid death there has helped bring the situation under control. All samples from Pothencode tested negative and similar is the case with the Nizamuddin returnees which is encouraging ,” he told reporters after the stock-taking meeting at the collectorate here.