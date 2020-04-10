Pet owners a worried lot after NY tiger tests positive for Covid-19

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Haripriya T, a resident of Kazhakoottam who owns two Persian cats says: “Both my cats, Bobby and Kim, are fine. Since I stay in an apartment, I make sure that they remain inside and do not go out.” Haripriya is also overjoyed as her cat recently delivered four kittens. “The kittens are hardly 14 days old. I make sure that they are free from infections and sanitise the house regularly,”

she says.

With reports of a tiger in a New York zoo testing positive for Covid-19, many pet parents have become anxious about their felines back home. Veterinarians are getting bombarded with calls and messages everyday. “I receive calls from people asking frequent questions on whether their animals should be isolated until the Covid-19 threat is over,” said Dr Annie Varghese, a retired senior veterinary surgeon, Animal Husbandry Department. She also emphasised that different forms of coronavirus had been found in animals such as civets.

For instance, a particular form of coronavirus called coronaviral enteritis causes diarrhoea in puppies. But, it has a preventive vaccine. “The virus infects man through air. However, in animals, it transmits via touch. Therefore, we insist pet owners keep their pets clean and sanitise their hands after petting,” says Dr Annie.

While some have expressed concerns over getting infected from their pets, others are worried about their pets getting it from the humans. “I have five dogs and three cats -- they aren’t let out so I’m unafraid about them being infected,” says Shamin Faruque, another resident.

According to Dr Prem Jain, the chief veterinary officer at the district veterinary centre at PMG, positive cases for the virus in animals have been rare. All cases have been of human to the animal transmission and not vice-versa. However, clear instructions have been given to people in isolation and those in home quarantine to stay away from their pets. “As directed by the Animal Husbandry Department, people who have been isolated due to suspected symptoms or quarantined are following the instructions and we haven’t received any distress calls,” said Dr Prem. He added that under the corporation limits, there are about 25,000 pet dogs and instructions have already been given to keep them clean.

Guidelines on animal care prepared by the Indian Veterinary Association, Kerala