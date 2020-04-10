Sixty rail coaches converted into isolation wards for Covid-19 patients

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram Division of Southern Railways has completed the conversion of all 60 train coaches into quarantine or isolation wards for accommodating Covid-19 patients. The 3-tier sleeper class coaches and general coaches have been modified for the purpose.

The conversion works included removal of middle berths.

Each coach has eight isolation bays and a separate medical cabin for accommodating medical and auxiliary staff. All the windows have been covered by mosquito nets. Moreover, curtains have been provided at the entry of isolation wards to ensure a hygienic atmosphere.

Separate dustbin for medical waste has been provided in every bay. Two oxygen cylinder brackets and a fire extinguisher have been provided in every coach. Apart from these modifications, one toilet in every coach has been converted as a bathroom with shower facility. Soap dispensers have been provided in toilets / bathrooms. Taps in the coaches have been modified to facilitate ease of use.

A full facelift of coach interiors has been done by painting the interiors, which are equipped with extra hangers, bottle holders, etc. The division managed to convert coaches before the deadline of April 10. All these coaches are ready to be used when called upon for service by the nation, said Shirish Kumar Sinha, divisional railway manager, Thiruvananthapuram Division.

He appreciated the officers, supervisors and staff of the mechanical and electrical departments for their team efforts and dedication in finishing these tasks well ahead of schedule, duly observing social distancing and the requisite safety measures at the workplace. Indian Railways decided to convert 5,000 train coaches into isolation wards, amounting to 40,000 beds.