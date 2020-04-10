STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Smartphones help vision impaired during lockdown

For representational purpose. (File photo| AFP)

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The smartphones handed out by the social justice department to the visually-challenged among the economically backward have proved immensely helpful as they provide regular updates on Covid-19  precaution and welfare programmes. The audio and video messages from the department are sent via WhatsApp to the beneficiaries and those who have managed to get themselves smartphones. 

“We have already alerted them on the disbursal of disability pension for the next five months from Tuesday. Such information is crucial to households struggling to make ends meet during this period,” said Moideen Kutty K, managing director, Kerala State Handicapped Persons’ Welfare Corporation (KSHPW), 
The National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH) creates the audio and video messages.

The hearing impaired will get video messages in sign language. “The information campaign is pretty useful and it has indeed benefited the target audience,” said Sajeevan C,  secretary, Kerala Federation of the Blind (KFB) .  “I have overheard children avidly discussing Covid-19 and coronavirus. They are often the first ones to repeat the campaign on the  precautions to be adopted,” he said.  

According to him, the smartphone penetration has helped the visually challenged adapt to the situation. KFB has trained visually challenged to use smartphones. And the training enabled them to use various tools for reading, writing, navigating, transacting etc. The phones provided were installed with a screen reader in Malayalam. “It makes browsing easier and faster access to the right information. Most of the government websites are now disabled-friendly.” he said.

Kazhcha project
As many as 600 phones were distributed free of cost under the Kazhcha project in January this year. KSHPW was in the process of completing its target of distributing 1,000 smartphones when the lockdown kicked in. Thiruvananthapuram has the largest number of beneficiaries followed by Kannur, Malappuram and Kasaragod. The project was conceptualised by the KFB. Social justice department sanctioned J1.9 crore for purchasing the handsets and providing the necessary training.

