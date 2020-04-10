With misinformation spreading, animals bear brunt of lockdown

Gopika I S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Covid-19 pandemic has hit animals in rather unexpected ways. Pets are being abandoned while the strays are being left to starve, and the social media rumours dubbing animals as ‘coronavirus carriers’ have not been helping their case. Fortunately, however, many animal rights organisations, NGOs, and even local bodies across the state are now working to ensure the safety of animals amid the crisis. In fact, ever since the lockdown was imposed, volunteers of the NGO People For Animals (PFA) have been taking care to keep animals on the street well-fed.

They have also been working hard to thwart the misinformation that has been leading to the abandonment of these pets. “If we find animals in distress, we rescue them and give them medical aid. Even many pet shops are not feeding their animals. When a few cases outside the state came to our notice, we had to seek police intervention into the matter. Also, as it is really hot now, we have been encouraging people through social media campaigns to do their bit, by keeping water and food for animals outside their houses,” said Arya Bharathan, a representative of the PFA.

The volunteers who feed animals have special passes from the police and take self-protection measures before they step out into the public. Gautham S P, a PFA Volunteer, said he had been feeding a pedigree animal for the last few days. He had found it within a 15km radius of his hometown in Nattika. “Though there is no scope for group work, we are doing the best within our own localities. The permission from the police is also locality-based. If we feed them for two days in a row, the dogs will start waiting at the same spot from the next day,” he said.

With an increasing number of pet abandonment cases reported, Maneka Gandhi, the chairperson of PFA, had also stepped up to assure people that the coronavirus cannot be transmitted from animals to humans, further pointing out that even the World Health Organisation had asserted the same. In Kerala too, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had made a call to ensure that stray animals including dogs, monkeys and even birds have access to food. This had led to many elected representatives including MLAs and MPs taking the mantle and feeding stray animals in their locality, while encouraging others to do so as well.

Helping hand

