STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

6 ration shops shut down for hoarding during lockdown

Six ration shops have been shut down in the district since the lockdown was imposed in the wake of the Covid-19 spread.

Published: 11th April 2020 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Gopika I S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Six ration shops have been shut down in the district since the lockdown was imposed in the wake of the Covid-19 spread. The state government started supplying free ration to the public a week back as the lack of income and complete shutdown hit many low-income families badly. However, some ration shop licence-holders saw it as an opportunity to hoard goods resulting in the civil supplies department shutting down their shops.

Two shops each in Chirayinkeezhu and Varkala taluks, and one each in Neyyattinkara and Kattakada taluks have been shut down by the officials.“They had hung no stock boards in front of their shops. We found the stock when our team raided their godowns. Cases under the Essential Commodities Act have been filed against them and the report will be submitted to the collector. 

Usually, a heavy fine is charged and the shops will remain shut for at least a period of six months,” said Biju G S, a civil supplies official. The fine is decided based on the economic cost of the per kilogram of the item hoarded by the licensee. In some cases, interest is also charged. The economic cost would include the price of the item. 

The officials will also seize the solvency amount of `10,000 which is credited to the name of the district supply officer and another bond of `3,500. If the ration shop licensee wants to function after six months, he/she will have to pay the same amount again as a bond. “Since we have portability to collect ration now, the customers can be attached to the next shop. Even if these shops remain shut, it wouldn’t affect the ration supply,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp