6 ration shops shut down for hoarding during lockdown

Gopika I S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Six ration shops have been shut down in the district since the lockdown was imposed in the wake of the Covid-19 spread. The state government started supplying free ration to the public a week back as the lack of income and complete shutdown hit many low-income families badly. However, some ration shop licence-holders saw it as an opportunity to hoard goods resulting in the civil supplies department shutting down their shops.

Two shops each in Chirayinkeezhu and Varkala taluks, and one each in Neyyattinkara and Kattakada taluks have been shut down by the officials.“They had hung no stock boards in front of their shops. We found the stock when our team raided their godowns. Cases under the Essential Commodities Act have been filed against them and the report will be submitted to the collector.

Usually, a heavy fine is charged and the shops will remain shut for at least a period of six months,” said Biju G S, a civil supplies official. The fine is decided based on the economic cost of the per kilogram of the item hoarded by the licensee. In some cases, interest is also charged. The economic cost would include the price of the item.

The officials will also seize the solvency amount of `10,000 which is credited to the name of the district supply officer and another bond of `3,500. If the ration shop licensee wants to function after six months, he/she will have to pay the same amount again as a bond. “Since we have portability to collect ration now, the customers can be attached to the next shop. Even if these shops remain shut, it wouldn’t affect the ration supply,” he said.