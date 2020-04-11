STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Central prison to make gowns for doctor

The tailoring unit had earlier engaged in the mass production of face-masks.

Published: 11th April 2020 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 07:08 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Extending help to hundreds of doctors and paramedical personnel fighting the pandemic, the tailoring unit at the Central Prison, Poojapura here, has started producing uniforms and gowns for them. The prison received an order from Sri Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) for making uniforms and gowns for its staff. 

The tailoring unit had earlier engaged in the mass production of face-masks. Superintendent of Central Prison B Sunil Kumar said that there is a rise in demand for gowns now. The official added that the hospital has placed an urgent order for 500 gowns. 

“The hospital authorities have handed over the fabric and the design. We will only be charging for the stitching cost, that too nominally. We have already supplied a set of 25 uniforms and more are in the making,” said Sunil Kumar.“Two prisoners have been assigned for stitching gowns and 23 others are engaged in production of masks,” he added.  The Central Jail is also producing hand sanitisers which cost `50 for 100 ml bottle.

