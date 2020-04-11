Haritha Keralam’s waste management campaign to keep diseases at bay

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With occasional summer showers and unscientific management of waste during the lockdown period, the district might soon have to face other diseases such as dengue and cholera along with Covid-19. To prevent such situations, the Haritha Keralam Mission along with the Suchitwa Mission and the district medical officer has launched a campaign creating awareness about waste management and following a healthy lifestyle.

The campaign which was launched on World Health Day aims at the scientific management of waste by roping in local bodies and health departments. Besides this, awareness of proper collection and segregation of household waste is also part of the programme.Various aspects comprise hygiene practices, managing kitchen waste, preventing water logging around the houses, avoiding chances of growth of pests and mosquito breeding, preventing the use of contaminated water and making micro materials collection facilities available in houses which will be handed over to the Haritha Karma Sena after the lockdown is over.

The district coordinators are ensuring the proper management of waste during the lockdown period. “Since there are sporadic summer rains, there are chances of mosquitoes breeding. Effective waste management is needed to prevent the spread of diseases such as dengue in the coming months. So, we are planning to do fogging in the buildings before the lockdown is lifted,” said Humayoon D, district coordinator, Haritha Keralam Mission.

The WhatsApp groups which have been formed for the management of Covid-19 prevention activities include members of local bodies and other health authorities who will create awareness about proper waste management at all levels. “A lot of food waste is being generated in the community kitchens itself. We are trying to spread awareness on how the food waste can be segregated and composted effectively,” said Humayoon.

Another problem is the growing plastic menace. Due to the lockdown, there has been an uncontrolled use of plastic materials. The Haritha Karma Sena will also be creating awareness on effective handling of plastic waste.