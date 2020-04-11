Mental health programme extends support to the stressed persons during lockdown

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To arrest the anxiety and stress of people in quarantine and isolation, due to Covid-19 pandemic, and the medical professionals, the state Mental Health Authority has stepped up its psycho-social support programme. It has given reassurance calls to over 1.81 lakh people, most of them in quarantine/isolation, as they are more vulnerable to stress, anxiety, stigma, social needs and sleep impairment. About 74,463 follow-up calls were also made to certain people, said Dr Kiran P S, state nodal officer of the programme.

A psycho-social helpline has been launched for providing counselling and other psychological support to healthcare professionals, including doctors and nurses. This service will soon be extended to other government departments as well. The common mental traumas being faced by medical professionals, especially the frontline staff, are stress and anxiety. “Most of the healthcare employees engaged in Covid-19-related work are staying away from families and some of them are in quarantine also.

We call them through the helpline and provide counselling and mental support,” Dr Kiran said. “Officials from other departments are also going through mental health issues such as stress during the lockdown period. So we are extending this support to other departments as well,” he said. The psychosocial helpline, handled by 1,058 staff across the state, provide counselling and psychological support to special children, guest labourers and elderly people living alone.

“Psychosocial Support Teams are constituted in all districts under the district mental health programme (DMHP) on February 4. Psychiatrists, psychiatric social workers, clinical psychologists, social workers and counsellors work under the DMHP,” he pointed out. “Our staff contact all persons in quarantine, make follow-up calls every three to five days and ask them to call back at district helpline number in case of any psychological needs,” Dr Kiran said.