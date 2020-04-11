Over 2,600 prisoners presented before court via videoconferencing

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lockdown blues have not put behind bars the routine judicial process of prisoners. Instead, the Prisons Department has come up with an alternative for the high-risk activity of transporting prisoners to courts - video conferencing facility to present inmates before the judicial officers.

As many as 2,629 inmates were produced before the court via videoconferencing since the lockdown came into force. A total of 959 prisoners underwent the judicial process through the videoconferencing facility put in place by the department itself, while another 1,270 were produced before the court through an app provided by a private firm.

Utilising the technology also served as a bonus for the police department as it could spare more than 5,000 cops for other duties, especially at a time when the department has stretched out its resources thin to deal with Covid-19 crisis. As per the existing rules, an inmate is normally accompanied by two cops. Currently, five districts have video conferencing facilities in place. The prisoners are taken to the studios inside the prison and are put on a video conference session with the judicial officers.

In the remaining nine districts, the app provided by the private firm was used. The firm had technically assisted the department in its maiden endeavour to go hi-tech in 2011. The app works using the Whatsapp. The user IDs and passwords are created for judicial officers and prison officials and using the credentials both parties enter into a video call and complete the proceedings. Palakkad district jail has most number of inmates (204) who used this facility, followed by Kozhikode (195).

A senior official with the Prisons Headquarters here said the officials are viewing this occasion as a testing ground for newly acquired technology. “Earlier, the judicial officers were not comfortable with the idea of examining an inmate via video conferencing. But now, they have warmed up to it. This procedure is set to become the norm in the coming days,” the officer said.