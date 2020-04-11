STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Over 2,600 prisoners presented before court via videoconferencing

The prisoners are taken to the studios inside the prison and are put on a video conference session with the judicial officers. 

Published: 11th April 2020 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lockdown blues have not put behind bars the routine judicial process of prisoners. Instead, the Prisons Department has come up with an alternative for the high-risk activity of transporting prisoners to courts - video conferencing facility to present inmates before the judicial officers.
As many as 2,629 inmates were produced before the court via videoconferencing since the lockdown came into force. A total of 959 prisoners underwent the judicial process through the videoconferencing facility put in place by the department itself, while another 1,270 were produced before the court through an app provided by a private firm.

Utilising the technology also served as a bonus for the police department as it could spare more than 5,000 cops for other duties, especially at a time when the department has stretched out its resources thin to deal with Covid-19 crisis. As per the existing rules, an inmate is normally accompanied by two cops. Currently, five districts have video conferencing facilities in place. The prisoners are taken to the studios inside the prison and are put on a video conference session with the judicial officers. 

In the remaining nine districts, the app provided by the private firm was used. The firm had technically assisted the department in its maiden endeavour to go hi-tech in 2011. The app works using the Whatsapp. The user IDs and passwords are created for judicial officers and prison officials and using the credentials both parties enter into a video call and complete the proceedings. Palakkad district jail has most number of inmates (204) who used this facility, followed by Kozhikode (195).

A senior official with the Prisons Headquarters here said the officials are viewing this occasion as a testing ground for newly acquired technology. “Earlier, the judicial officers were not comfortable with the idea of examining an inmate via video conferencing. But now, they have warmed up to it. This procedure is set to become the norm in the coming days,” the officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp