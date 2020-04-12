2,236 people arrested for defying lockdown

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police on Saturday arrested 2,236 people across the state for violating the lockdown orders. The police also seized 1,634 vehicles and registered cases against 2,431 people. Thiruvananthapuram Rural topped the list with 353 cases, 328 arrests and 231 vehicles seized followed by Pathanamthitta with 344 cases.

However, Pathanamthitta is top in terms of arrests and seizure of vehicles- 347 arrests and 302 vehicle seizures. Kollam Rural is in the third position with 222 cases, 223 arrests and 202 vehicle seizures.

Kasaragod reported the least number of cases with only 8 cases, 13 arrests and 8 seizure of vehicles.

On Friday and Saturday, many people went out on the streets for Easter and Vishu preparations. Meanwhile, the police have exempted people working in several essential sectors from obtaining special passes to travel outside for work. Those employed in medical shops, medical labs, private medical institutions and mobile phone tower technicians have been exempted. Instead, they can use their identity cards.

Action against those violating lockdown on Easter, Vishu

The district police chiefs in the state have been directed to take stringent action against those who step out of their houses as groups on the days of Easter and Vishu. In a statement, State Police Chief Loknath Behera gave directions to the SPs and commissioners to ensure that people do not organise or gather outside their houses. Violators should be punished by invoking relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, he said. The police should also step up vigil to prevent people from crossing the borders. The police should also announce to the public the regulations being imposed, Behera said.