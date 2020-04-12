Covid may put Kerala’s truck ops in reverse gear, market to feel pinch

Unnikrishnan S By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On March 28, Rajan (name changed) was into his usual business of ferrying vegetables from Solipur market in Telangana, after assurances came from neighbouring states that inter-state movement of supplies would not be disrupted during the nation-wide lockdown. As he drove his truck past the Amaravila checkpost and entered Tamil Nadu, social atmosphere took a different turn and Rajan was at the receiving end of ruthless behaviour of police and growing social stigma attached to vehicles with Kerala registration.

“The police from states still harass us and people spit on us when they see a lorry from Kerala. Even the people at Vellore were hostile towards us. The worst part is they don’t give us food or water,” said the 47-year-old who returned after 10 days. Though the problems in the initial days were resolved due to the intervention of state governments, menacing ways of the police on patrol and people are yet to come to a halt, say Rajan, who is not ready to travel until the Covid-19 scare settles down.

Rajan’s ordeal did not end there. When he returned home in Thiruvananthapuram, his neighbours demanded he undergo home quarantine though the state government had exempted the lorry drivers from quarantine citing its impracticality. The role of freight trucks in maintaining the supply of goods has never been more important than during the lockdown period. Yet many truck drivers like Rajan are on the verge of suspending the inter-state operation owing to the absence of a supportive system.

According to Lorry Owners Welfare Federation less than 30 per cent of the 75,000 lorries in state are currently involved in goods movement. “The drivers are not ready to travel for fear of harassment. Though we have sufficient supply of grains the other goods are going to be in short supply in two weeks.” said Lorry Owners Welfare Federation general secretary K Balachandran. He said no government mechanism would be sufficient to ensure steady supply as the trade was always carried out between merchants. According to him, the closure of markets in other states due to increase in Covid-19 cases has also resulted in cutting down the trips.”The merchants are paying double the charge for transportation because freight carriers do not have loads to return,” said S S Manoj, Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi state secretary.

However, truck drivers who cross the Karnataka border through Mysore are the less harassed. “In the beginning the drivers from Wayanad were asked to undergo quarantine. But the authorities soon realised that it there are not enough replacements,” said Balachandran.There are 15 lakh workers in the freight movement sector. The government has distributed Rs3,500 for eligible members

from Motor Workers’ Welfare Board. Out of the nine lakh members in the board around five lakh who had been contributing regularly to the welfare fund would have got relief money.

There are 4.5 lakh freight vehicles

Lorry - 1,40,000

(75,000 carry goods both inter and intra state operation)

Heavy goods vehicle - 4,440

Light commercial vehicle - 2,75,560