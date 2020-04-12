Kerala Police’s humane gesture to their counterparts from TN

Gautham S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Humanity transcends borders when the lives of people are troubled. Kerala Police have always been at the forefront of helping people at a time of crisis. Now the police officials of the district have taken up the initiative of helping the Tamil Nadu police officials who are on duty at border check posts.

The officials distributed safety masks, hand sanitisers, drinking water and food on Friday to their counterparts from Tamil Nadu who are on duty at the check posts from Pozhiyoor to Vellarada. On Thursday, they had provided oranges. “There are 40 police stations in Thiruvananthapuram rural limits. So we used to distribute fruits and other food items to all these stations. However, we felt sad that we are not distributing food to TN police officials. We all belong to the same country and do the same duty. That thought urged us to start this initiative,” said Jyotish R K, assistant sub-inspector, Malayinkeezhu police station.

The initiative of the police officers gains relevance when Karnataka closed its border with Kerala after the outbreak of Covid-19 intensified. “Corona taught us to be humane. Tamil Nadu was very cooperative when the outbreak intensified in Kerala. They never stopped the supply of essential items to our state. They supported us really well,” added Jyotish.

The officials at the check posts were really happy and surprised by the initiative. “The police are always there for the service of people. So humanity should begin from us. Unlike us, the Tamil Nadu police officials in check posts have a strenuous duty. Since we have organisations like the Kerala Police Association and the Kerala Police Officers Association, our duty is much more systematic. We will continue to distribute the essentials till the lockdown is over,” said Jyotish.