Medical camps for migrant labourers held

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation organised medical camps for migrant labourers within its limit on Saturday. The camps were set up in localities where migrant labourers live in large numbers. Mayor K Sreekumar inaugurated the initiative at the migrant labourers camp near Chacka YMA Socialist Library.

Medical camps were also held for workers living in the Alummoodu Residents Association region and for the construction workers of Ananthapuri Hospital who are residing at Chacka. Dr Sharanya of Chacka Urban Public Health Centre led the team. A total of 96 migrant labourers attended the medical camp and three among them were found to have fever.

Their details were given to the health department. Medicines were also supplied to those in need. Medical camps will be conducted in all the 25 health circles of the city corporation in the coming days. There are 9,553 migrant labourers living in the city corporation limit. All their details are available with the civic body. The corporation provides food and supplies to all of them.