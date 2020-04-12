STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 2,500 families opt for ‘Give it Up’

About 2,500 families have expressed their willingness to forgo the free food kit offered by the state government as part of Covid-19 relief measures.

Published: 12th April 2020 07:04 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: About 2,500 families have expressed their willingness to forgo the free food kit offered by the state government as part of Covid-19 relief measures. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced the kit containing 16 food items and two soaps for all ration card holders.  

The Civil Supplies Department had also launched a ‘Give it Up’ option for well-off families to forgo their kits. According to civil supplies commissioner Narasimhugari T L Reddy, only 2,500 families have opted for the scheme through the department’s website. “Several requests were received over the SMS facility also. However, it was found that some people responded to the SMS by mistake. The issue is being sorted out,” he told TNIE.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister P Thilothaman told TNIE that several lakhs of families in the state were able to join the scheme. Instead of limiting the kits to the poor, the government extended it to all the 81.14 lakh ration card holders considering the difficulties in purchase during lockdown, he said. “But it is a different situation now. People are visiting shops and markets and there is no shortage of essential commodities. If the affluent families make a small sacrifice, the government can utilise the savings for other welfare activities,” he said.

