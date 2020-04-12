STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Three samples test negative, 136 newly under observation

Three more patients, who had been undergoing treatment for Covid-19, tested negative for the disease on Saturday.

Published: 12th April 2020 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2020 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three more patients, who had been undergoing treatment for Covid-19, tested negative for the disease on Saturday. A Malayinkeezhu native, his son and a Pothencode native are the patients tested negative for the disease.  

As many as  136 new patients were put under observation in the district on Saturday. A total of 101 people are under hospital isolation on the day. There are seven people under isolation at the General Hospital, 51 at the Medical College,  three at Neyyattinkara District Hospital, five at Nedumangad District Hospital, five at SAT Hospital, seven at Peroorkada Mental Health Centre and 23 patients at various private hospitals. 

As many as 4,180  people are under home quarantine in the district. On Saturday, 27 people were newly admitted to hospitals and 34 were discharged. As many as 121 samples were sent for testing and the results of 156 samples are awaited.  A total of 108 samples tested negative on the day. 

As many as 147 calls were received at the Collectorate Control Room and 103 calls at the Disha call centre on Saturday. Fifteen people, who need psychological support, contacted the mental health helpline. Helpline reached out to 443 people and offered them mental support. So far, 18,367 people were offered psychological support through the helpline.

Corona Care Centres 
IMG Hostel:  40 people quarantined Sameti: 5 St Mary’s School Vizhinjam: 42 Mar Ivanios Hostel: 15
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bangalore: Here’s how people from different walks of life spend time during lockdown
Sense of loneliness engulfs, but resilience brings back normal life: COVID-19 survivor
Gallery
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp