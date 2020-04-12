Three samples test negative, 136 newly under observation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three more patients, who had been undergoing treatment for Covid-19, tested negative for the disease on Saturday. A Malayinkeezhu native, his son and a Pothencode native are the patients tested negative for the disease.

As many as 136 new patients were put under observation in the district on Saturday. A total of 101 people are under hospital isolation on the day. There are seven people under isolation at the General Hospital, 51 at the Medical College, three at Neyyattinkara District Hospital, five at Nedumangad District Hospital, five at SAT Hospital, seven at Peroorkada Mental Health Centre and 23 patients at various private hospitals.

As many as 4,180 people are under home quarantine in the district. On Saturday, 27 people were newly admitted to hospitals and 34 were discharged. As many as 121 samples were sent for testing and the results of 156 samples are awaited. A total of 108 samples tested negative on the day.

As many as 147 calls were received at the Collectorate Control Room and 103 calls at the Disha call centre on Saturday. Fifteen people, who need psychological support, contacted the mental health helpline. Helpline reached out to 443 people and offered them mental support. So far, 18,367 people were offered psychological support through the helpline.

Corona Care Centres

IMG Hostel: 40 people quarantined Sameti: 5 St Mary’s School Vizhinjam: 42 Mar Ivanios Hostel: 15

