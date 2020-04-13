Milk producers donate vegetables to Thiruvananthapuram community kitchen

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram Regional Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union Ltd (TRCMPU) has donated vegetables grown by members of its dairy cooperative to the community kitchen run by Thiruvananthapuram corporation. TRCMPU chairman Kallada Ramesh handed over the produce to Mayor K Sreekumar on Saturday.

In prelude to the initiative, dairy farmers at Kottakakam grew snake gourds, ladies fingers, cucumbers, eggplants, elephant foot, amaranthus, yard beans, green chillies, tomatoes, ash gourds and plantains under the Haritha Milma scheme. Dairy cooperatives in East Kallada, Venmony and Vallikunnom also donated to community kitchens runs by various local bodies.