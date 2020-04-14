STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

63 more placed under observation in Capital

As many as 63 new patients were put under observation in the district on Monday in the wake of Covid-19 spread.

Published: 14th April 2020 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 63 new patients were put under observation in the district on Monday in the wake of Covid-19 spread. Of the 16 people who have tested positive in the district, only two are now in treatment.A total of 104 people are under hospital isolation of which 7 are in General Hospital, 59 in the Medical College, one in Neyyattinkara district hospital, 2 in Peroorkada district model hospital, three in Nedumangad district hospital, six in SAT Hospital, six in Peroorkada Mental Health Centre and 20 patients in various private hospitals.

As many as 3,382 people are under home quarantine in the district. On Monday, 16 people were newly admitted to hospitals and 22 were discharged. 53 samples were sent and 193 results are awaited. 102 samples received on the day were negative. 136 calls were made to the Collectorate Control Room and 114 calls were made to the Disha call centre on Monday. 14 people who needed psychological support called at the mental health helpline. So far 19,275 people have sought psychological support.

Lockdown violation: 2,042 arrested
T’Puram: The police on Monday arrested 2,042 people and registered 2,180 cases across the state for lockdown violation. As many as 1,547 vehicles were also seized. Kollam recorded most number of cases and arrests. The district saw 481 cases, 489 arrests and 430 vehicle seizures. In Thiruvananthapuram district, 416 cases were registered and 413 people were arrested while 262 vehicles were seized.

In Pathanamthitta, 280 cases were registered and 282 were arrested, while 244 vehicles were confiscated. Kasaragod saw the least number of cases. Here, six cases were registered, eight people were arrested and four vehicles were seized. Meanwhile, several parts of the state witnessed people crowding in large numbers defying the lockdown guidelines. As vehicle workshops and electrical shops opened on Monday, people gathered in front of the stores to avail the service. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp