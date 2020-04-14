63 more placed under observation in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 63 new patients were put under observation in the district on Monday in the wake of Covid-19 spread. Of the 16 people who have tested positive in the district, only two are now in treatment.A total of 104 people are under hospital isolation of which 7 are in General Hospital, 59 in the Medical College, one in Neyyattinkara district hospital, 2 in Peroorkada district model hospital, three in Nedumangad district hospital, six in SAT Hospital, six in Peroorkada Mental Health Centre and 20 patients in various private hospitals.

As many as 3,382 people are under home quarantine in the district. On Monday, 16 people were newly admitted to hospitals and 22 were discharged. 53 samples were sent and 193 results are awaited. 102 samples received on the day were negative. 136 calls were made to the Collectorate Control Room and 114 calls were made to the Disha call centre on Monday. 14 people who needed psychological support called at the mental health helpline. So far 19,275 people have sought psychological support.

Lockdown violation: 2,042 arrested

T’Puram: The police on Monday arrested 2,042 people and registered 2,180 cases across the state for lockdown violation. As many as 1,547 vehicles were also seized. Kollam recorded most number of cases and arrests. The district saw 481 cases, 489 arrests and 430 vehicle seizures. In Thiruvananthapuram district, 416 cases were registered and 413 people were arrested while 262 vehicles were seized.

In Pathanamthitta, 280 cases were registered and 282 were arrested, while 244 vehicles were confiscated. Kasaragod saw the least number of cases. Here, six cases were registered, eight people were arrested and four vehicles were seized. Meanwhile, several parts of the state witnessed people crowding in large numbers defying the lockdown guidelines. As vehicle workshops and electrical shops opened on Monday, people gathered in front of the stores to avail the service.