Forest Department hands protective gear to police

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Extending all necessary assistance to Kerala Police, the Forest Department on Monday handed over personal protection gear to police personnel working round the clock to enforce the lockdown for effective containment of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state. The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force) handed over the face mask kit to City Deputy Police Commissioner R Karuppasamy.

The masks were manufactured by the Kallar Vana Sanrakshana Samithi (Kallar Forest Protection Council) at Paruthipara Range. City Police Commissioner Balram Upadhyay expressed his gratitude to the Forest Department. The masks were handed over in the presence of Chief Wildlife Warden Surendra Kumar and District Forest Officer Pradeep Kumari.