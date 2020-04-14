STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Now, Covid-19 information accessible via ISL

Ever since the outbreak, various platforms have appeared to disseminate information and alerts.

Published: 14th April 2020 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Silvy Maxi Mena and Vinayachandran B S

Silvy Maxi Mena and Vinayachandran B S

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ever since the outbreak, various platforms have appeared to disseminate information and alerts. However, there barely exists any for the hearing-impaired persons in the Indian Sign Language (ISL). As a result, they do not receive data on time. To ensure that Covid-19-related information is accessible to the hearing-impaired, Silvy Maxi Mena, an English teacher at the National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH), and Vinayachandran B S, a freelance ISL interpreter, are providing live updates about coronavirus through ‘NISH Tvm’, a YouTube channel available under the centre for communication and media development category of the institute.

The news website which commenced last month caters to the needs of the deaf by providing them with the latest updates of Covid-19 and the current status of the pandemic in the world. Silvy says, “Before the lockdown, the regional news channels used to carry bulletins in Indian sign language with the help of interpreters. But, due to the lockdown and mobility restrictions, the facility had to be temporarily stopped which resulted in the deaf community not getting any information.”

Realising the negative impact, Silvy and Vinayachandran thought of making information available to the deaf community. “The script comprises national and international news updates and guidelines for mobility,” says Silvy. While she creates videos, Vinayachandran edits the same and translates it into ISL.

“Each video is timed at 15 minutes and covers the most important pandemic information,” says Vinayachandran, who studied ISL from NISH three years ago. Besides volunteering for various organisations, he is also a volunteer interpreter with the World Health Organisation. He says: “All around the world, news briefings about the virus are being given along with sign language interpretation. But this has not been made available in our country thereby making information inaccessible to the hearing impaired. We aim to help them receive all the necessary information.”

The channel ‘NISH Tvm’ has already received good feedback from the deaf community. Besides providing updates, the website also includes an activity category to relieve the deaf community from stress or anxiety during the lockdown along with a guideline category which includes the protective measures to be taken.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp